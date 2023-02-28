  • Home Home

Pet owner discovers mysterious houseplant growing near their bird cage: ‘I found this sprout floating in the water’

“Jasper grew a plant!”

by Olivia Johnson
Parrot droppings discovers plant

Photo Credit: u/triiothyrocide / Reddit

Usually, a run-in with bird poop means you’re having a pretty bad day. But one Redditor’s brush with bird poop turned out to be incredibly lucky.

In a Reddit thread on r/houseplants, a user shared the crazy experience of a plant growing because of their pet parrot. 

The Redditor posted a photo of a potted plant with the caption: “Jasper grew a plant! He pooped in my hydroponics reservoir about a week ago and today I found this sprout floating in the water.”

Jasper grew a plant! He pooped in my hydroponics reservoir about a week ago and today I found this sprout floating in the water.
by u/triiothyrocide in houseplants

It turns out that birds, very unsurprisingly, don’t need to know how to garden to help bring plants to life. Bird droppings contain nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium that can be beneficial for plant growth. They can also provide important micronutrients, like calcium and magnesium, that are important for healthy plant growth. When the droppings decompose, they release these nutrients into the soil, providing a natural fertilizer for the plants.

While this is all great, it’s important to note that fresh bird droppings can carry harmful bacteria and parasites and should be handled with care or avoided. Additionally, if the droppings contain seeds from other plants, they can become invasive species in the area where they grow. So even though bird droppings can help grow plants, they should be used with caution.

Still, users in the comments were pretty excited about Jasper the parrot farmer. One shared a similar story involving their horse, writing, “I used to feed my horse a small amount of sunflower seeds and one of her ‘piles’ grew a sunflower one August. She’s gone now, but sunflowers never fail to make me laugh and smile! Also, good job Jasper!” 

Another chimed in with a question: “Good for Jasper! I wonder what it is, millet? Please grow it!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Arcadia Roof solar
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Father and son loading washing machine using green laundry detergents
Shop

Best green laundry detergents for an eco-friendly clean

Induction stove fast cooking
Shop

Best induction stoves for lightning-fast cooking

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider