'Sunmaxxing' entrepreneur and biohacker discovers 'toxic turf in my backyard'

"These compounds are linked to hormone disruption, carcinogenicity, and systemic inflammation."

Entrepreneur and "biohacker" Bryan Johnson, who has famously spent his time seeking a way for humanity to cheat death, recently discovered that he had let toxins from an unexpected source seep into his life.

The trigger for the discovery was a photo that he posted on his X account (@bryan_johnson) as an apparent April Fools' Day post. "I've started a sunmaxxing protocol," he said, riffing on the much-mocked "looksmaxxing" movement. "Let me cook."

i've started a sunmaxxing protocol



let me cook pic.twitter.com/uNLAfAR5mc — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) April 1, 2026

Though Johnson looks uncomfortably toasted in the attached joking photo, that wasn't the biggest problem that viewers pointed out.

"How do [you] feel about fake plastic grass?" Samir (@samir) asked. "Seems bad for [you]."

Indeed, the background of the photo clearly showed artificial turf, a grass alternative made from plastic.

Artificial turf is popular, largely because of the idea that it is convenient, low-maintenance, and doesn't need to be watered.

However, artificial turf doesn't live up to the hype and, in fact, it has major drawbacks, owing to its chemical content.

Johnson apparently did some research to reach the same conclusion.

"All this time I've spent trying not to die, I had toxic turf in my backyard," he said in a post a few days later, seeming to be more sincere than in his April Fools' Day post, given that Johnson has gained fame for going to great lengths to remove toxins from his blood. "Artificial turf contains crumb rubber infill made from recycled tires, which leaches chemicals including PFAS, heavy metals, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These compounds are linked to hormone disruption, carcinogenicity, and systemic inflammation."

After bemoaning the poor decision to expose himself to the terrible turf, Johnson said he would get rid of it and continue trying to make better choices, though he worried he might never fully solve the problem.

As a low-maintenance alternative to artificial turf or traditional grass, homeowners and gardeners can plant native plants, which need almost no care or water beyond rainfall. If that isn't an option, then buffalo grass or clover could help you improve your yard when compared to a traditional grass lawn.

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