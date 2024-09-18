Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of yard after removing traditional grass: 'Hope mine will be as beautiful as yours one day'

Some people transition from a traditional lawn to clover because of its cost-effectiveness, minimal maintenance requirements, and reduced need for water and harmful chemicals.

Many homeowners strive for a well-manicured lawn and pristine landscaping, often filling their yard with non-native grasses and plants. However, in a series of photos, one Reddit user demonstrated a different approach they took two years ago to create a biodiverse yard.

Lawns cover 40 million acres of land in the United States. They require regular maintenance, from mowing to extreme watering and toxic fertilizing, and have destroyed vital habitats for small animals and pollinators.

The environmental consequences have inspired many homeowners to replace their lawns with eco-friendly alternatives. For instance, xeriscaping, partial lawn replacement, and reseeding with buffalo grass make a significant difference in restoring the natural landscape.

Some people transition from a traditional lawn to clover because of its cost-effectiveness, minimal maintenance requirements, and reduced need for water and harmful chemicals. In fact, you can seed 1,000 square feet of your lawn with clover for about $1.

Drought-ridden states nationwide have even been restricting traditional lawns to conserve water. Arizona, in particular, has strived to reduce water consumption amid scorching heat and shortages. In 2023, Scottsdale officials banned front yard grass for new construction and permitted properties.

Meanwhile, 20 miles east of Phoenix, the City of Mesa gives residents $1,000 to replace 1,000 square feet of grass with water-saving plants and trees. Even swapping out a small patch with xeriscaping can earn homeowners $750 in the program.

Overall, you can save $250 annually on irrigation and another $100 by decreasing your need for pesticides and fertilizers.

Yet nothing beats the environmental benefits. Adopting a biodiverse yard enhances the ecosystem for pollinators, provides a place for breeding and feeding, and diminishes the spread of diseases, including fungi and bacteria.

The original poster's photos garnered attention from other Redditors.

"I did something similar," one user commented. "Doesn't take long for results."

Another Reddit user said, "Hope mine will be as beautiful as yours one day."

When someone else mentioned how much work it must've taken to get the yard looking so lush, the original poster said, "The hardest part is pulling invasive plants in a sustainable way that doesn't overly disturb the soil or create dirt patches where they will out-compete natives."

