Gardener fits 130 different plant species into tiny yard that is buzzing with wildlife

"Looking at this gave me the biggest dopamine hit ever."

In a recent r/gardening post, one gardener revealed how they created a compact urban garden that feels vibrant and full while attracting insects and birds.

What happened?

The photo gallery is racking up thousands of upvotes for showing what a biodiversity-focused home landscape can look like.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the original poster wrote that they have "around 130 plant species in this small urban garden." They have about 100 species native to the area.

You won't find the sparse, overmulched look some people still connect with habitat gardening. Instead, the photos show dense, layered beds that weave together native wildflowers and more traditional ornamentals for a decorative effect.

"I like to combine traditional ornamentals with ecologically valuable wildflowers in dense grouping to provide both a highly decorative landscape, and one that benefits insects, birds, and other wildlife," the OP explained.

The overall combination gives the yard a clearly planned appearance while still functioning as a refuge for pollinators and other wildlife. There's a whole lot happening in the small space, but in a good way.

Why is this urban garden important?

The OP's space pushes back against the idea that a "nice" yard has to mean a thirsty, high-maintenance lawn.

Native plants are often better suited to local conditions, which can mean less watering, less mowing, and less spending on fertilizers and upkeep. For homeowners, that can translate into lower water bills, less weekend yard work, and a more resilient landscape.

There are environmental benefits as well. Replacing even part of a conventional lawn with native plants can provide food and shelter for pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects.

And native plants are not the only option. Even a partial overhaul with some room for traditional ornamentals like the OP did can help homeowners start saving time and money while creating a healthier outdoor space.

The OP's aesthetically pleasing setup shows that gardeners don't have to sacrifice their outdoor space's appearance to have a great garden.

What are people saying?

Commenters were highly enthusiastic. Several people praised the deliberately dense style that one referred to as "Floramaxxing."

"I'm looking at your garden, taking a deep breath and I can feel the freshness going through my body," a commenter wrote.

"Looking at this gave me the BIGGEST dopamine hit ever," another said. "Wowza. This kind of garden needs to be everywhere."

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