Eastern US gardener grew 200 tomato varieties, says these 6 giants are the best

"What's the point of growing big tomatoes if it's all for show and we don't even want to eat them."

Growing a big tomato is a lot more satisfying when the fruit does more than look impressive — it also needs to produce well, resist splitting, and taste good.

One Eastern U.S. gardening creator shared a roundup of six standout tomato varieties for growers hoping to get more food from less space and effort.

What's happening?

In a recent video, the gardening content creator behind The Millennial Gardener drew on more than 10 years of testing 200-plus tomato varieties to highlight six big-fruited types he now ranks among his top performers.

Instead of focusing on size alone, he built the list around the tradeoffs gardeners often run into with oversized tomatoes, noting that some large varieties can disappoint on output, flavor, or how well the fruit holds up.

"What's the point of growing big tomatoes if it's all for show and we don't even want to eat them?" he said.

The varieties he named were Bobcat, Dwarf Emerald Giant, Big Beef or Big Beef Plus, Red Snapper, Brandy Boy, and Chef's Choice Yellow. He said the group stands out for combining hefty fruit with strong yields, less cracking, better disease resistance, and flavor that makes them worth eating fresh.

Why does it matter?

For shoppers frustrated by high grocery prices, growing even a few reliable tomato plants can help lower produce costs during peak season. A productive plant that yields multiple large slicing tomatoes can help stretch meals, salads, and sandwiches while cutting down on trips to the store.

Homegrown tomatoes are often fresher and more flavorful than many store-bought options, which are frequently bred for shipping and shelf life.

The creator described Dwarf Emerald Giant as "an acid lover's dream" and said Chef's Choice Yellow was "the only one I ranked a 10 out of 10" in a previous taste test.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Time spent outside, light physical activity, and the satisfaction of harvesting your own food can help reduce stress and make healthy eating more appealing.

When plants are bred to resist cracking and disease, the hobby can become less discouraging for beginners, too.

What can I do?

Choosing dependable varieties is one of the simplest ways to improve your chances of success. Among them, he singled out Bobcat for producing early on a smaller plant, Big Beef Plus for its reliability and added disease resistance, and Red Snapper for performing well in hot weather.

Gardeners can also improve their results by learning low-waste, low-cost methods for soil care, watering, and spacing. If you're new to food gardening, the TCD Guide's section on growing your own food is a good place to begin.

And if pests or weeds are part of the challenge, chemical-free strategies can help protect both harvests and beneficial insects. TCD's Guide also has sections for controlling pests and weeds without chemicals.

"These are the best tomatoes I've ever grown," the creator said. One commenter echoed the value of that kind of practical advice: "You have really stepped up my tomato game this year. I appreciate your type of mentorship."

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