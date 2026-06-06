These 3 plants can turn a foggy bathroom into a spa

"Every morning I hang them by the window to get light."

If you've got a humid bathroom, you can make it feel more like a spa than a nuisance with a few houseplants.

An Instagram reel from Flower Heaven (@flowerheaven.shop) suggests three common houseplants: bird's nest fern, spider plant, and English ivy.

The reel says that bird's nest fern does well with residual shower steam and may not need extra misting in a naturally humid bathroom. Spider plants also thrive when hot and humid air is around.

English ivy also does well in a humid environment, but another claim the reel makes is questionable.

The idea that English ivy can filter mold out of air comes from a 1989 study by NASA. It attempted to use plants and activated carbon filters to create cleaner air.

The problem with applying NASA's study findings, however, is that the team noticed them in a very controlled environment. Researchers didn't conduct this study in a typical home or office space.

A Drexel University literature review found that you would need between 100 to 1,000 plants per square meter of floor space to actually filter air effectively with just plants.

That doesn't mean you can't put the above plants in your bathroom. Plants can keep your space feeling luxurious as long as you take care of them properly, and the soil can help to absorb volatile organic compounds in the air.

To keep your space as healthy as possible, the American Lung Association had a few suggestions. Watch out for mold growing in soil due to overwatering, and dust leaves every so often. Plants with big leaves and no flowers are also often best for people with allergies.

The ALA also stated reducing pollution from items like air fresheners and paints is most effective at creating cleaner air. Keeping your bathroom ventilated and even using an air purifier are the next best steps.

As for the video, commenters had another question about how to keep plants in their own spaces.

"What about light? If there is no window in the bathroom," one person asked, to which the answer would be that they'd have to rotate the location of any such plant.

As another person suggested: "I have these plants in my bathroom, every morning I hang them by the window to get light. Only move them to bathrooms during sunset."

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