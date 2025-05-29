Pro chef shares honest experience with next-gen kitchen tech after receiving unexpected question: 'It's only made my life easier'

Chef Jon Kung took to YouTube to share how induction cooktops have made life cleaner and easier for him in the kitchen than traditional gas stoves after saying it was a question he "wasn't really expecting" that kept coming up from his viewers.

In the video description, he declared, "I believe induction cooking is the future for home appliances, if not for its efficiency, then for the benefits of eliminating unhealthy fumes in the home."

Kitchens with gas stoves can see elevated levels of harmful airborne chemicals like benzene and nitrogen, and they can emit these toxins even when not in use. As the U.S. Government Accountability Office explained, one study has shown a close correlation between gas stoves and increased risk of asthma in children.

According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, induction stoves transfer 90% of their heat energy directly into the cookware, compared to 74% with electric coil stoves and only 40% with traditional gas stoves.

"The trick with induction is that there is a magnetic field working so that the pan is heating itself from within," Kung says in the video, adding that "with induction, depending on how you're using it, it's pretty much immediate."

That electromagnetic field, which only reacts with compatible pots and pans, can boil water up to 40% faster than tested gas and traditional electric cooktops, according to Consumer Reports.

Kung goes on to explain that you're not really making any sacrifices when you switch to induction; it's just a matter of adjusting your timing.

"They're safer for families because they don't have any exposed flames," Kung explains, but he is really sold on their ease of cleaning. Most have a glass surface that you can simply wipe off, and with induction, there's no residual heat except from the cookware itself.

Induction is an affordable alternative to gas, even if you're renting, with some portable countertop models starting at just $50.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with an induction stove, you can save up to $850 through the Inflation Reduction Act's federal tax credits. You should act fast while the incentives are available, however, given uncertainty around how long current green initiatives will remain in place.

"As this technology becomes more accessible, I do think that those of us with access to it have the responsibility to adopt this from a climate standpoint," Kung says. "It wasn't much of a sacrifice. It's only made my life easier in the long run."

Commenters on the post were in agreement, with one saying, "I have an induction stove and I'm never going back. It's the best! So easy to clean and the temperature control is amazing."

Another noted that Kung was using a cooktop specifically made for woks, which seemed to be news to several people.

"That wok-friendly induction stove is definitely on my shopping list," they said.

