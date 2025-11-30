Woman seeks honest advice after spotting concerning trend with local plumbers: 'They assume I don't understand'

"There are many in the industry who are fundamentally afraid of change."

Frustrated with the experience of dealing with local plumbers and electricians, a British homeowner asked Redditors for advice on the best way to upgrade her heating and cooling.

The homeowner posted her questions on the r/ukheatpumps subreddit. She said she wanted to install a heat pump in her 1950s home at some point in the next few years, but kept being dissuaded by different tradespeople.

"I don't know if it's because I'm female and they assume I don't understand this stuff," the original poster wrote, "when in fact I've read and researched loads."

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce your pollution, save on your monthly utility bills, and protect yourself against rising energy costs.





But as this post shows, finding reliable, trustworthy advice on heating and cooling can be difficult.

And as this homeowner points out, a heat pump has the ability to create some major monthly savings.

Instead of burning gas, like a traditional furnace, heat pumps capture heat from ambient air and pump it through a home to keep it warm. This is a cleaner, more energy-efficient way to heat a home.

During the warmer months, a heat pump acts similarly to a standard air conditioner, keeping your home comfortable year-round.

Considering that heating and cooling account for more than half of the average American home's energy usage, finding more efficiency there is a big win for your wallet and the environment. Finding the right HVAC system and installer, however, can be tricky.

If you're considering a new HVAC, finding the right system and installer can be tricky.

Consider the offerings from one of our trusted partners, Palmetto, which can help you lease a new, energy-efficient system for $0 down and as little as $99 per month. It also offers 12 years of free maintenance, which, when combined with monthly energy savings of up to 50%, can reduce the overall lifetime spend on your new HVAC.

If you really want to maximize your energy savings, installing solar panels to power a new, electric HVAC system can help. TCD's Solar Explorer is the perfect place to start your solar journey.

Many commenters in this Reddit thread agreed that it can be difficult to find a reliable, reputable professional to advise you on your HVAC journey — but it is also essential to do so, especially when it comes to installing a heat pump.

"Unfortunately," one commenter wrote, "there are many in the industry who are fundamentally afraid of change, and haven't been upskilled to be able to deal with the new technology."

