Nearly 4,000 gas ranges sold at Best Buy recalled after warning that pets, people can turn burners on

The affected ranges were sold between November 2020 and March 2026.

Best Buy is recalling almost 4,000 Insignia gas ranges in the U.S. due to concerns that the burners can be accidentally turned on.

According to NBC News, federal regulators are telling affected customers to stop using the ovens and enroll in Best Buy's recall program, which provides free safety covers for the knobs.

What's happening?

On July 9, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Best Buy is recalling two Insignia gas range models because the front-mounted controls can be accidentally activated.

Officials said a person or pet brushing against the knobs could unintentionally switch on a burner and start a fire. The affected ranges were sold between November 2020 and March 2026.

The CPSC said the recall involves over 3,800 units (alongside 700 sold in Canada) that cost between $280 and $1,470.

The commission's notice added that there has been at least one report of the knobs being accidentally turned on. Luckily, no injuries have been reported due to the defect.

What can I do?

If you think your Insignia gas range may be part of the recall, check whether your unit is affected and stop using the oven right away.

Best Buy says customers impacted by the recall can register at this link to receive free safety knob covers. To do so, gather your model information, purchase date, and any registration details you may have before contacting the company.

Once the company confirms that your purchased gas stove was a part of the recall, it will send you the safety knob covers.

While waiting for the covers to arrive, according to the CPSC, "consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use."

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