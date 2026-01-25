Homeowner seeks financial advice after encountering strange 25-year solar panel offer: 'It's the best [deal] I've seen'

Their delivery fees are expected to "keep rising due to … intense weatherization of the grid over the next decade."

Going solar can unlock major long-term energy savings — but it can also bring confusion for many homeowners trying to find the best deal.

One such homeowner took to r/solar for advice on a 25-year solar lease — and may have been left with more questions than answers. In the post, the homeowner explained they were hoping to go solar, but were having a hard time understanding leasing deals.

In an attached preliminary invoice, the homeowner showed they could get a solar lease for $0.115/kWh with a 0% escalator, meaning the utility rate would stay the same over the life of the contract.

"Can you please walk me through this deal? It's the best one I've seen after a couple days of searching," the homeowner wrote.





They added that they currently pay $0.125/kWh for utilities in Texas. Their delivery fees are expected to "keep rising due to Texas' intense weatherization of the grid over the next decade."

"With a 4% annual increase on energy, I would pay $155,000 over 25 years to [standard] utility," the homeowner estimated. "With the solar lease ($344/mo, no extra charges), I would pay $103,000."

Commenters had split opinions on the deal. Some encouraged the homeowner to move forward, and others warned against long-term solar leases. While it's normal to have questions about solar — especially because of the commitment needed — crowdsourcing financial advice on Reddit may not give you the full picture.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Going solar is an effective way to lower your utility bills, protect yourself against rising energy prices, and make your home more energy-resilient. That's especially true when you pair panels with battery storage.

Locking in a lower utility rate can provide long-term peace of mind as electricity costs continue to rise across much of the country. Here are some tools to get you started:

‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To help lower energy costs even further, many homeowners pair solar panels with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps or modern HVAC systems. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right system for your home and budget, helping you maximize savings while improving comfort.

To help fund your climate-friendly home upgrades, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home improvements in the free Palmetto Home app. All it takes is completing simple, sustainable-minded actions in your everyday life.

Solar decisions can feel overwhelming. But with the right tools and guidance, you can confidently explore your options and create a more energy-resilient home.

