Homeowner caught in heated debate after receiving conflicting advice on urgent yard issue: 'Dig it up now'

Most homeowners would probably agree — Bermuda grass is one of the most problematic grass weeds. While it is hardy, it is difficult to control. It spreads quickly above ground and below. And it's not long before it takes over the entire lawn. However, it is drought- and heat-tolerant, making it ideal for growing in arid environments.

One Arizonian on Reddit was surprised to learn that their city was offering a subsidy for removing their Bermuda grass lawn. However, they received conflicting information on when and how to eliminate the grass. So, they asked the subreddit r/NoLawns for advice.

The city suggested they wait until summer to kill the grass using Roundup. Yet, the poster stated, "I would prefer to do it now."

A contractor provided them with another option: Remove the grass now while it's dormant by digging out the top foot and then covering it with landscape fabric and rocks. One Reddit user was appalled at the idea and stated, "Reconsider any contractor that suggest landscape fabric!"

While landscape fabric seems like a great idea for controlling weeds, it harms soil health. The fabric restricts the natural flow of air and water in and out of the soil. It also prevents organic material from enriching the soil. Some landscape fabrics may even contain chemicals that leach into the ground.

On the other hand, some commercial lawn treatments, like Roundup, contain glyphosate. This chemical and others impact the environment by contaminating water, degrading soil, and harming pollinators. They are also dangerous to humans and animals.

Several Reddit users offered the poster advice, including this one who suggested, "Dig it up now. Poison (Round-up) is not the way."

Another user provided them with an alternative: "Bermuda grass does seem to be sensitive to horticultural vinegar."

So, how does one prevent Bermuda grass and weeds from taking over the lawn? Luckily, many lawn replacements are both eco-friendly and low-maintenance — like a noninvasive natural lawn, such as clover.

Similarly, rewilding the yard with native plants is good for the soil and pollinators and reduces the need for watering, fertilizer, and pesticides. These plants have already adapted to the environment, which also means they can withstand the intrusion of invasive weeds. This type of landscaping creates a beautiful aesthetic around the home while saving time and money.

