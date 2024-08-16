Master gardener reveals why you should consider letting your herbs go to flower: 'So glad I didn't chop it'

You can save hundreds of dollars by growing your own herbs, but the greens can also unexpectedly provide natural protection for your garden.

A garden coach based in Chicago, Illinois, has revealed that by having herbs in your yard and letting them flower, the rest of your plants will benefit.

The scoop

Amy Powers (@powers_plants) recently shared the tip in a video on Instagram, urging her followers and fellow gardeners to always have some small flowers among their plants.

Herbs like dill and cilantro are typically harvested before small flowers bloom on the plant. While many gardeners will look to prevent this bloom, Powers recommended allowing a few to flower every year.

"Plants with small flowers require small insects for pollination," the master gardener said in the post. "Attracting diverse insects to your garden helps with pest control. I allow my cilantro to [flower] because their flowers are so small."

She revealed that these plants attract syrphids, or hoverflies, which can eat hundreds of aphids. Aphids are known for eating the sap from plants, which can cause discoloration and poor plant growth.

"[Adding these plants] around your vegetables and roses will help manage any aphid issue without chemicals!" Powers said.

The added bonus is the free seeds gathered from pollination can be used the following year, saving you money.

How it's working

Gardening can have several benefits, not only for your wallet but also for your food and soul. Research has found that families can grow over $600 in produce annually from an initial investment of $70.

At the same time, working in your backyard and garden regularly can decrease stress and anxiety, while raising self-esteem and optimism. By growing your food, you can also avoid mass-produced fruits and vegetables often sprayed with chemicals to delay rotting sold by big box retailers.

Using natural pest control hacks can reduce the number of chemicals in your backyard and food. If aphids or other small insects are weakening your plants, consider letting other small flowers bloom to get rid of them rather than spraying the garden with pesticides.

What people are saying

Dozens of other gardeners gushed over the trick, with one Instagram user commenting, "Good to know!!"

"Great reminder! I simply let my dill go to seed then cut the seed head and place it on the soil for a second growth this season," another said.

"Bring on the hoverflies!! My dill has flowered too. So glad I didn't chop it," a third user chimed in.

