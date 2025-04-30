Homeowner captures adorable video of unexpected backyard visitors: 'Look how happy they are'

One gardener on Reddit showed other users the incredible benefits of yard features that attract native wildlife.

"My water fountains brings.. all the birds to my yard," they said in their post on r/gardening. "I love getting to see these wee garden visitors!"

The post contained a video showing a small fountain in the original poster's yard tucked in among some greenery. It appears to be a popular spot; in the first half of the clip, a hummingbird darts in and out of the water, while the second half features a pair of house finches.

Homeowners who choose money-saving and eco-friendly yard features — simple fountains and ponds, rain gardens, and native plants — can expect an increase in activity from local wildlife. Pollinators such as bees and butterflies love flowers and water sources; birds will come for the water and the bugs; and you may even spot other enchanting creatures including rabbits, frogs, lizards, and squirrels, depending on where you live. All of them will give you an endless array of entertainment right in your own yard — and the insects will even pollinate your plants.

There are other benefits as well. Native plants help you save money because they need less water than a traditional lawn. In areas prone to sudden heavy rains, a rain garden can prevent flooding. Both options require less upkeep than a lawn and are better for the environment. At the same time, they're more interesting and attractive than ordinary grass.

Commenters loved the video.

"Look how happy they are," one user said.

"They make working so much better!" the original poster replied. "Sometimes distracting how happy they make me."

"I love it so much!" another commenter wrote. "Maybe put something that floats inside the small container, like corks, for the bees!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.