City officials see immediate results after offering home renovation rebate: 'Setting the example for our community'

This rebate program is one of several local water-saving initiatives.

A city in Oregon has seen an immediate impact from an innovative rebate program that significantly reduces domestic water use.

Central Oregon Daily News reported that the city of Bend's incentive to encourage residents to ditch water-guzzling lawns for low-water landscaping is paying off. In July 2025, Bend water customers used 49 million gallons fewer than they did at the same point last year — a per-capita savings of 20 gallons.

Other water-saving measures included the city's removal of grass from sidewalks in favor of landscaping that requires little to no water. Bend Water Conservation Program Manager Dan Denning explained that the grass "was leading to a lot of water waste and runoff problems for us. We're trying to be out there setting the example for our community and participating with our city customers toward the same goal."

According to Denning, the average Bend water customer saved about 15,000 gallons of water. Bend's Turf Replacement Rebate program runs from April to October each year, and approved applicants can claim $3 per square foot of removed turf up to a maximum of $3,000. Bend's rebate program is one of several local water-saving initiatives. Even as federal incentives are set to expire, several states continue to offer their own rebates. In drought-prone states like Arizona and Utah, some municipalities are offering similar incentives for residents to replace their grass lawns with alternatives.

A grass lawn has little value beyond aesthetics, and even that's debatable. They require inordinate amounts of effort and are expensive to maintain. Conversely, rewilding a yard with gorgeous native flora saves money and time while providing a valuable habitat for pollinators. A natural lawn requires less water and no harmful chemical pesticides or fertilizers.

Aside from gardening, there are other effective ways to reduce water waste, such as upgrading to eco-friendly appliances or taking practical steps around the house to decrease water consumption.

