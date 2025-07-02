Homeowners' association raises eyebrows in feud with local firefighters: 'We have no association'

"I have NEVER seen anyone beef with the FIRE DEPARTMENT."

The Bell Canyon homeowners association is in a feud, not with the wildfires that threaten its Ventura County community, but with its own volunteer fire department.

In a move that's raising eyebrows online, the HOA is accusing the local fire crew of being a liability despite the department's creation following one of the most destructive wildfires in recent memory.

After the 2018 Woolsey Fire scorched Bell Canyon, destroying homes and damaging the landscape, residents took action. By 2020, they had formed a volunteer fire department made up of trained locals outfitted with donated gear and backed by a $10 million insurance policy.

But now, HOA president Mike Klein is pushing back, claiming the department's $10 million insurance policy isn't enough and questioning the crew's training.

"They showed us a proof of insurance," Fox 11 reporter Laura Diaz told Klein in a recent interview.

"The certificate shows you nothing," Klein responded, arguing it didn't provide enough clarity on potential exclusions.

Department spokesperson Yoan Shalev responded: "It is covered 100% for the volunteers … but we can't be a liability when we have no association with the HOA."

The dispute arises as wildfire risks intensify across the West — dangers that are only increasing as the planet's climate changes.

This isn't the first time an HOA has come under fire for decisions that clash with community safety or sustainability. Across the country, HOAs have stopped homeowners from making practical, eco-friendly upgrades like installing solar panels, swapping lawns for native plants, or setting up rainwater systems.

On social media, support for the volunteers has been overwhelming.

"Imagine telling firefighters they can't use the hydrants in the HOA," one person wrote.

Another chimed in: "I have NEVER seen anyone beef with the FIRE DEPARTMENT."

A third summed it up: "If I had a fire station in my neighborhood, I'd fight tooth and nail to keep it there."

