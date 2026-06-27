Beginner gardener spends 22 weeks dreaming of giant sweet potatoes, then digs up almost nothing

"Sometimes you get a feast, and sometimes you get experience."

A beginner gardener's brutally honest sweet potato harvest is getting attention on TikTok after months of anticipation ended with almost nothing.

What struck viewers was the gap between expectation and reality.

After 22 weeks, the creator dug up only a few tiny tubers instead of the "giant sweet potatoes" she had imagined, turning the disappointment into a relatable lesson for other home growers.

What happened?

The clip, shared by Lulu (@lulusgardenandkitchen), follows the creator as she finally harvests sweet potatoes she had been growing for 22 weeks.

#sweetpotato #growyourown #homegrown #fyp ♬ original sound - Flower Child Darlene @lulusgardenandkitchen As a beginner gardener I planted these sweet potatoes 22 weeks ago and today was finally harvest day. I had visions of pulling out giant sweet potatoes and filling a basket with homegrown goodness… But gardening has a funny way of keeping you humble. After 22 weeks of waiting, watering, and hoping, I dug them up to find… pretty much nothing. Was I disappointed? Absolutely. But every garden fail is a lesson, and every season teaches you something new. So while this harvest wasn't the success I was hoping for, I'm not giving up. That's gardening—sometimes you get a feast, and sometimes you get experience. Here's to trying again next season! #harvest

Calling herself a beginner, she says she had hoped for "some lovely big, fat sweet potatoes" and imagined "putting them in my harvest basket and showing off."

The video is introduced with the line, "I waited 22 weeks for this sweet potato harvest, and you won't believe what I found."

The result was not what she wanted.

"After 22 weeks of waiting, watering, and hoping, we decided to harvest today," she said, adding that they "dug them up to find pretty much nothing."

Even so, she tried to frame the experience as part of the learning process, saying she "couldn't believe it," before concluding: "Every garden fail is a lesson."

That same resilient attitude carried into the caption, which included the lines "But every garden fail is a lesson, and every season teaches you something new" and "sometimes you get a feast, and sometimes you get experience."

Why does it matter?

For first-time growers, root crops can be tricky, and sweet potatoes in particular can be heavily affected by soil depth, width, spacing, and container choice.

More people are experimenting with backyard growing to save money, eat fresher food, or reduce their reliance on store-bought produce.

She underscored that in the caption, where she said the harvest "wasn't the success I was hoping for" but added that she is "not giving up."

What are people saying?

The comments quickly filled with encouragement and theories about what may have gone wrong.

One person wrote, "Definitely the bucket was the issue. Plant straight in the ground and they'll go nuts."

Another added, "Not enough room for them to grow."

Others shared more specific tips.

"Sweet potatoes also need more horizontal space rather than depth. They grow different from potatoes. The leaves are edible too so you could always cook up the leaves," one commenter said.

A third kept it simple: "Use slips and plant in the ground."

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