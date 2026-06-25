They Googled their rescue dog's past and learned the 'menace' survived a trailer cruelty case

A rescue dog's new life is tugging at hearts after her family looked into her past and learned she had survived a disturbing cruelty case. Now named Sadie, the pup has settled into her new home and taken over both the house and her devoted family's life.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, Sadie's owner shared that they began looking for another dog in January after their pit bull mix died in September. They found Sadie through a local rescue, where her foster family noted she had been removed from an unsafe situation.

"About a week later, we brought her home and decided to do some Googling," the poster explained. They added that they uncovered photos of Sadie from when she was discovered abandoned inside a trailer and included before-and-after images documenting her transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the post, Sadie and her family were discovered after someone reported a strong odor. Officials found one of her siblings deceased. The owners who abandoned Sadie and her family were arrested, and custody of the surviving animals was transferred to a rescue organization.

"Now, she is an absolute menace who runs our house. She is living the most spoiled life now and will never want for anything ever again," the owner wrote. "She's perfect."

What are people saying?

Users thanked the original poster for taking Sadie in.

"What a sweet girl!!! Thank you for spoiling her. Please give her an extra treat on behalf of this random Redditor," one wrote.

"You are doing such a good job," another said.

"Sadie is such a beautiful dog. Thank you for giving her a loving home," a third person commented.

Others noted how scared the pup looked in the before images shared by the poster.

"Her eyes in the first two pics literally tear me apart. It is utterly heartbreaking," one person said.

"She looks so scared in that second photo. I'm glad she's doing so much better now!" another added.

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