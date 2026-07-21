Beeswax wraps cut 'hundreds, if not thousands' of plastic uses, and readers named their best swaps

"And it takes me ages and ages to use up a single roll of paper towels nowadays."

A routine household switch turned into a larger discussion online about how small purchases, repeated over and over, can shape both waste and cost.

Once a Reddit user credited beeswax wraps with replacing large amounts of plastic wrap, the replies filled with other reusable products people said had made the biggest difference at home.

What's happening?

A question posted on Reddit asked people to name the reusable item that has mattered most in their household. The person who started the thread said years of using beeswax wraps had significantly reduced their need for plastic wrap.

The thread sparked a crowdsourced list of everyday swaps that help cut back on single-use items. Even though the original poster mentioned beeswax wraps, many replies talked about more common things people often use in kitchens and bathrooms.

Paper towel replacements drew some of the strongest responses.

One user said using 100% cotton bar towels had greatly reduced their paper towel use, writing, "And it takes me ages and ages to use up a single roll of paper towels nowadays." They also noted how these cotton towels have lots of advantages, including that they don't collect lint, they avoid pilling, and that "they'll outlive me (in a good way) yet are long-term biodegradable."

Another said even visitors notice the habit change: "When guests come over they act like they are wasting a towel wipe their hands."

The replies also highlighted everyday swaps such as reusable menstrual products, cotton makeup pads, bento boxes, lunch-packing bags, and food storage containers.

One commenter said, "I've been using a cup for 8 years and was only buying a box of pads/panty liners every few months."

Why does it matter?

Rather than focusing on big one-time purchases, the conversation kept returning to items people use repeatedly, including plastic wrap, paper towels, disposable cotton pads, sandwich bags, and period products.

Since these are designed for convenience, they can also create ongoing expenses and a regular stream of household trash. Replacing even one commonly used disposable with something longer-lasting can lower spending over time and reduce how much waste is thrown in the trash bin each week.

The thread also highlighted that no reusable option works the same way for everyone. Some people liked glass containers because they do not retain smells or stains, while others worried about breakage. Menstrual cups and disks also received praise, though commenters were open about the adjustment period.

As one person put it, "There's more of a learning curve but less mess."

What can I do?

One place to start, according to the commenters, is with the disposable item you buy most often. If plastic wrap is the big repeat purchase, beeswax wraps or reusable food containers may be an easy first change. If you run out of paper towels quickly, washable cloth towels or homemade rags may offer the biggest payoff with fewer trips to the store.

For some people in the thread, the most useful low-waste replacements were also the simplest.

One wrote, "I made small cleaning rags with old holey sheets, T-shirts etc."

Storage products were another frequent recommendation for lunches, leftovers, and meal prep. Reusable bags and containers came up again and again because they can handle multiple uses, from holding snacks to freezing food.

As the original poster wrote, beeswax wraps have "saved me from using hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of plastic wrap," while another commenter praised glass storage containers as "good for meal prep and snack boxes."

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