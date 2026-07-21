Lost for 10 years, a beagle turns up in Florida, and her late owner's son flies in

An animal can pass through multiple homes and end up hundreds of miles away.

A beagle who vanished from her Maryland home more than a decade ago has made an unlikely return.

When a South Florida rescue found Rosie, Chris Becker, the son of the dog's late owner, flew south to reunite with the 12-year-old dog, as People reported.

What happened?

Becker's last memories of Rosie the beagle date back to Maryland more than 10 years ago. After he lost touch with his late father's girlfriend, who had been looking after the dog, he came to believe Rosie was gone for good.

But Rosie later turned up in Hollywood, Florida, after being surrendered to iHeart Animal Rescue, People reported.

As the nonprofit worked to determine whether she had an owner, it traced old records back to Rosie's original Maryland rescue, which eventually led to Becker. He told WPLG Local 10 that he knew right away he needed to go get her.

"I didn't recognize her because her face is so gray and white, but I saw those eyes, and I recognized those eyes somehow, and sure enough, when we got a couple more pictures," he told the outlet.

Cindy Mucciaccio, President of iHeart Animal Rescue, said the person who surrendered Rosie had explained that a friend had given them the dog but that they could no longer care for her, as People reported.

Why does it matter?

A pet's path home can become uncertain when families lose touch, people move, or caregiving responsibilities change over time.

An animal can pass through multiple homes and end up hundreds of miles away before anyone realizes that a familial connection is still there. Older pets are often overlooked, too.

Even after years of separation, rescue groups can sometimes rebuild that broken chain. In Rosie's case, a careful review of records created a bridge between the Florida rescue and the family in Maryland.

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