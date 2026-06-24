Old towel gets turned into beach bag via simple upcycling project

"I thought I might need a denim needle but my domestic machine was fine."

A beach towel that looked ready for retirement just got a far more useful second act.

A Redditor showed off an upcycling project that repurposed an old towel as a beach bag, with the edging helping to inspire the straps.

What happened?

The poster's finished bag kept the towel's playful boat pattern, making it look less like a last-minute DIY and more like an intentional summer accessory.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster admitted they "winged it by trying to line up the boat's pattern."

They revealed that some good thinking on their end gave them the inspiration to make it a bag to begin with.

"When I saw the edging I just knew it had to be the straps," they divulged.

The post drew enthusiastic reactions, and some people wanted to know how difficult the material was to sew.

One commenter exclaimed, "I absolutely love this idea! Did you find the fabric hard to work with?"

In response, the original poster said a regular home setup was enough for the job.

"Not at all!" they replied. "I thought I might need a denim needle but my domestic machine was fine. I used a long stitch length for the thicker bits."

Why does it matter?

Reusing an old towel, or a thrifted one, could help avoid the cost of buying a new beach tote. If the material is already sitting in a closet, the main investment may be little more than thread and time.

Terry cloth is absorbent, soft, and made for pool or beach use. That makes it a natural fit for carrying damp swimsuits, sunscreen, flip-flops, or sandy gear.

Projects like this can help extend the life of household textiles that might otherwise be thrown away once they start to look worn. Even when a towel is no longer ideal for drying off, sturdier sections can still serve a purpose in a bag, cleaning cloth, or as another upcycled item.

The project also pointed to a new source of low-cost materials.

"I'll have a new aisle to shop in the thrift store — beach towels!" a user shared.

What can I do?

Towels that are stained, faded, or fraying in places can still have strong sections worth reusing. Thrift stores are an inexpensive option if you don't have a towel lying around.

Using borders, hems, and sturdy trim can reduce the amount of cutting and extra materials needed, which helps keep the project cheaper and simpler.

"It wasn't in the best condition though, but makes a fab bag," the original poster concluded.

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