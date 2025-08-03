Homeowner shares photo after upgrading to next-gen yard maintenance tools: 'Welcome to the family'

One homeowner shared that they switched over to battery-powered yard tools after using dirty energy devices.

The Reddit user posted a photo in the r/egopowerplus subreddit of their new lithium battery trimmer, edger, and leaf blower. They said they had moved to a smaller property and felt like electric was the better way to go.

"We just moved to a smaller yard and gas wasn't worth it," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Homeowners who switch to electric tools often find that they save money on maintenance. Gas-powered lawn tools can rack up over $200 in fuel and maintenance costs every year.

Some states and municipalities, such as California, have banned engine-powered garden equipment. The state passed the sales ban last year in an effort to curb air pollution. The tools emit an average of 16.8 tons of nitrogen pollution into the air per day, according to the bill.

Appliances that use dirty energy contribute to the heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere. This pollution is contributing to extreme weather events around the world that are threatening people's livelihoods and safety.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Lawn tools aren't the only home appliance that a clean energy model can replace. For example, homeowners can switch to induction stoves, which keep asthma-inducing gases out of their homes and cook their food faster. Additionally, a heat pump saves the average U.S. family $370 every year on energy costs. They can also install solar panels on their homes and reduce the cost of their annual utility expenses.

Switching to solar can get your energy bills down to nearly $0. EnergySage can help you find the right solar panels and installers for your home. Their free tools can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations. If you need to upgrade your HVAC, check out Mitsubishi's offerings of heat pumps.

The Reddit user's battery-powered lawn tools were a hit with commenters. Some shared that they wanted to buy the same equipment.

"I want that edger tool, maybe next year," one person wrote.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Another person celebrated the poster's switch: "Welcome to the family … Enjoy your new toys!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.