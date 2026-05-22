Girl notices cracked ceiling above toilet before giant 130-pound python crashes into home

"You'd never sleep the same if you hear a strange noise in the middle of the night."

A 15-year-old girl realized something was wrong when the ceiling above the toilet in her home cracked.

The reason later became terrifyingly clear as a giant reticulated python fell from above.

The 60-kilogram (132-pound) snake was hiding above the bathroom in the girl and her mother's home in Malaysia, The Vibes reported.

The incident happened in the afternoon after the girl returned home from school. She saw that the bathroom ceiling was damaged and was frightened enough to text her mom a photo while she was still at work.

"At that time, I was in a meeting, and my daughter sent a picture of the ceiling that had fallen. As soon as I got home, I immediately checked the toilet and, through the broken part of the ceiling, spotted something that looked like batik cloth," the mother told The Vibes.

"I was surprised how the batik cloth could get on the ceiling before we used the phone camera to zoom in, and the snake's body was clearly visible."

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The woman then contacted the Malaysian Civil Defence Force for help, and the subsequent events were captured on camera.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Officials successfully captured the snake, which was identified as a reticulated python, also known locally as a batik python.

The woman believed it may have entered through a Dutch durian tree behind the house, after an overturned flower pot two days earlier suggested that something large had been moving around the property.

While the encounter sounds like the stuff of nightmares, it also reflects a broader pattern. As human homes, gardens, and roads push deeper into natural areas, animals increasingly end up in built spaces they were never meant to share with people.

The footage was later shared with the r/WTF community on Reddit.

One commenter joked: "Honey, what's that noise? Nothing babe, just the giant snake that lives in the ceiling."

"Did they check the ceiling for eggs, after," another questioned.

Another said: "You'd never sleep the same if you hear a strange noise in the middle of the night."

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