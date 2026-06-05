Gardener asks about planting in basement window well, but commenters spot a serious problem

"Please do not do that."

A beginner gardener hoping to brighten a sunny basement window well got a quick reality check online after asking whether the space could support plants.

Instead of gardening tips, the post prompted warnings about one major issue: safety.

In a post on Reddit's r/gardening forum, a homeowner shared a photo of a window well and asked whether anything could be grown there. The poster said the spot gets "pretty good and direct sunlight most of the day" and has a removable plastic cover, adding that they wanted to make the area more attractive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thread received over 200 comments, with many users pointing out safety concerns with the original poster's question. Multiple commenters said the window appeared to be a basement egress window, meaning it may need to remain completely clear for escape or rescue during a fire.

One of the top replies warned: "Planting or otherwise obstructing it may be a code violation."

Another top reply simply included a picture of Hannibal Lecter from "The Silence of the Lambs" to show how much the view reminded them of his prison cell in the film.

Others suggested safer ways to improve the view, such as painting the well wall rather than placing anything in the path — or, at most, adding some minimal planting or decor that could not possibly obstruct anything in the event of an emergency.

A well-intentioned DIY upgrade can create serious problems if it blocks a required exit route.

Several commenters noted that these wells are sized not only for residents trying to escape, but also for firefighters entering with bulky gear. Having a mini-garden in the well could block an escape route or entrance route for first responders.

As one commenter put it, "Please do not do that. It seems like a lot of space, but it's that way for firemen with gear. They need a lot of space."

While home gardens and native lawns can be valuable upgrades that provide food, shelter, and habitat for local wildlife, it's important to plan them carefully. Before making changes, homeowners should ensure their landscaping complies with local regulations and does not create safety hazards, obstruct visibility, or interfere with critical infrastructure.

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