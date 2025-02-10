Homeowner shares simple hack to save money on your shower routine: 'They're cheaper, easier to carry'

"There is no waste of product in the bottom of a bottle."

While you may have swapped out your bar soap for body wash, switching back to bar soap and other types of bar cleaners, such as shampoo and conditioner, actually has many benefits. One Redditor gave a good window into that when they shared their experience of ditching liquid soaps for bar alternatives.

The Redditor posted in the r/Anticonsumption community, sharing, "One thing we did to reduce our plastic waste a few years back was to go through the bathroom and kitchen and change products from liquids in plastic bottles to powder or bars that come in cardboard."

The changes were not limited to hand soap, shampoo, and conditioner; they also included dish soap, laundry detergent, and stain remover.

They added, "There is no waste of product [as] in the bottom of a bottle."

One of the best benefits of switching from liquid to bar soap is saving money. According to Lochtree, a bar of soap may cost you $6 to $9 per bar, but "most people find that they only run out a couple of times a year."

As the Redditor said, you're also eliminating the extra liquid at the end of the bottle that inevitably gets thrown away. So you'll save money by using more of it and not having to replace it as often.

Many bodywashes you use also contain harsh chemicals that aren't good for your skin. On the other hand, bar soaps typically use more natural ingredients that are better for your skin and the environment, though buyers will still need to check ingredients to be sure. Gravitating toward natural ingredients is important since, as Lochtree says, "those harsh chemicals wash right out into our waterways and oceans, where they harm marine life and disrupt critical ecosystems."

One of the biggest environmental reasons for switching to bar soap, though, is avoiding plastic pollution, which is why this Redditor made the switch. Liquid soaps have to come in plastic bottles. Think of how many body washes or shampoos you've used — that plastic adds up.

Lochtree added, "While some plastics can be recycled, the process degrades the quality of the material so much that it can only go through the recycling process once or twice."

Looking for eco-friendly beauty brands is a great way to ensure your products don't have harsh chemicals or plastic packaging.

Many other Redditors in the subreddit had already switched to bar soap and were happy to share their experiences.

One user said, "I switched to bars of soap for my shower needs. They're cheaper, easier to carry when I travel."

Another commented, "My hair looks and feels so much softer after I switched to bar shampoo."

