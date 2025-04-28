Health advocate shares review after testing 'game-changer' toilet paper: 'So worth it'

Health advocate Tessa Smith (@thetessasmith) has been on a tear, making "holistic swaps for you, your wallet, and the planet." Smith came to an important substitution in the bathroom and posted a TikTok video about reasons to switch to bamboo toilet paper.

Smith spoke about multiple harmful chemicals she said were included in traditional toilet paper, including PFAS (better known as forever chemicals), BPA, formaldehyde, phthalates, and bleach. Exposure to each of these pose personal health risks, especially considering the area they're used in.

Health concerns aside, toilet paper requires loads of deforestation. Smith said 27,000 trees are chopped down a day for toilet paper, which adds up to more than 9.8 million trees each year. It's worth noting that Smith was likely citing a National Geographic report, which actually said we flush 27,000 trees' worth of paper down the toilet every day. That's not quite the same thing as chopping down that many trees, since that figure could include recycled material. Still, the forestry demands and damage are significant.

It's for these reasons that Smith switched to toilet paper made out of bamboo. It grows quickly, doesn't need much water, and doesn't require pesticides. She noted that not all bamboo toilet paper is made the same, so it's worth shopping around to find a brand that isn't scratchy. She also made sure to find paper that didn't use bleach.

With all that put together, switching to sustainable toilet paper is a no-brainer. The Natural Resources Defense Council has a great scorecard for the most sustainable brands, which is worth a look if you're eager to switch like Smith. TikTok commenters agreed with her swap to bamboo, and many had an additional solution.

"Also a bidet attachment is a game changer," one viewer said.

"Family wipes and a bidet. You already wash diapers. Do the switch. So worth it," another wrote.

