More than 130 Baltimore homeowners get free rooftop solar, cut power bills by up to 60%

The difference was already noticeable this summer — with one energy bill about $50 lower.

Baltimore homeowners are getting an unusual break from rising utility costs with free rooftop solar panels that can cut the electric portion of bills by as much as 60%.

The city-backed effort, called Baltimore Shines, has already enrolled more than 130 homeowners, and Victor Walters, associate director of outreach and intake at Civic Works, said there is still room for about 80 more homes.

What's happening?

Residents who qualify for Baltimore Shines can get rooftop solar installed without paying for the systems themselves, WBAL-TV 11 News reported. The initiative started in 2023, and the power those panels generate is credited directly to homeowners' Baltimore Gas and Electric accounts.

"We partner with Baltimore City's Department of Housing and Community Development and with the Maryland Energy Administration to be able to offer Baltimore Shines at no cost to Baltimore homeowners," Walters told 11 News.

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Savings depend on how much electricity a household uses, but Walters said the reductions can be substantial. Some participants have lowered the electric portion of their bills by 60%, while others reduced it to zero.

For Marnie Cromwell, the difference was already noticeable this summer. Her energy bill was about $50 lower; many people get bigger bills in the hottest months.

Why does it matter?

A program that removes the upfront cost of solar while lowering recurring utility bills can make a meaningful difference, especially for low-income households.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Homeowners who want to see what the math could look like can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Baltimore Shines also addresses barriers that often keep people from making the switch. In addition to solar installation, Baltimore Shines can help people move toward fully electric homes and cover roof upgrades or replacements so panels can be installed safely.

That makes the opportunity more accessible for homeowners whose houses need work before solar can go up.

What's being done?

The Baltimore Shines income limit is just under $73,000 for a one-person household, and it increases by $8,000 for each additional member, 11 News reported.

For homeowners thinking about solar beyond this program, EnergySage's free services can make comparison shopping much easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on a purchase and installation. EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system along with details on solar panel incentives in each state. Together, these resources can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help homeowners store extra solar power for use when the sun isn't shining. If interested in that option, you can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

"It means a lot to me to save money as well as to help the environment to have solar panels," Cromwell said. "It's renewable energy; it's giving back to the planet. So it's helping. It's helping future generations as well."

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