A Bali beach in Indonesia becomes a design lab, where timber scraps, coffee waste, and nature lead

Mangroves, shade, airflow, and local materials are not treated as scenery.

A stretch of Bali shoreline is set to become a temporary design experiment next summer, as Jia Curated prepares to transform Pengembak Beach into a creative hub where architecture, craft, and ecology are intended to work with — rather than against — the surrounding landscape.

What's happening?

Jia Curated's 2026 edition is scheduled for Bali from August 13 to 17 and will revolve around the theme "Nature Weave," according to Freeyork.

Rather than separating the displays from their setting, the event uses a beachfront landscape of pine trees and mangroves to place design within a living ecosystem.

The Indonesian concept of Gotong Royong, meaning collective effort, shapes this year's program.

Co-founder Budiman Ong said the idea supports the event's larger goal of reconnecting design, industry, and nature.

"We need to work thoughtfully with nature, designing for our shared ecosystem, not just ourselves," Ong said, per Freeyork.

That emphasis carries through the festival's exhibitions and installations.

Among them is curator Charmaine Chan's "Architecture in Scale," which brings together 25 models from across Asia that examine how buildings can respond more ecologically through light, air, and water.

The lineup also features a pavilion built from timber offcuts, modular aluminum shelving, and experiments that use coffee waste as a material.

Why does it matter?

The built environment shapes daily life, from indoor comfort and energy use to waste generation and public health.

Public testing of lower-waste materials and climate-aware building strategies can move those ideas closer to real-world use.

By placing the festival directly on Bali's coast, Jia Curated ties the event to vulnerable natural systems.

Mangroves, shade, airflow, and local materials are not treated as scenery. Instead, they become part of the design conversation.

The program spotlights Indonesian craftsmanship while creating exchanges with designers from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other parts of Asia.

That collaboration can broaden how sustainable design is understood, showing that innovation does not always require synthetic materials or high-tech solutions. In many cases, it can come from rethinking heritage practices, reuse, and locally available resources.

What's being done?

Practical reuse is a major focus across the program. Blancostudio x Kalpa Taru Bali's pavilion will combine timber offcuts with a living canopy, while Bell Living Lab is investigating coffee waste as a functional design material.

Post+beam's modular shelving offers another example of products designed for flexibility and a longer lifespan.

Tokyo's Method inc. will host a workshop on modular chairs using local and reclaimed materials.

Cross-cultural showcases from platforms such as Current and Project Benih are also intended to extend those collaborations beyond the festival itself.

Plans for the event also include material recovery: a "Waste to Wonder" initiative will repurpose festival materials, and ATMA's media lounge will incorporate recycled elements inspired by Balinese openness.

The program will conclude with "360° Design Dialogues," combining design conversations with local cultural performances to keep sustainability tied to place, people, and practice.

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