Homeowner speaks out after ignorant HVAC technician shoots down basic ideas: 'First couple of things out of his mouth were overt lies'

The installer's response was less than satisfactory.

One homeowner searched for heat pump installer recommendations on Reddit after a bad experience with an HVAC installer.

In the r/Pittsburgh subreddit, the original poster expressed their interest in installing a heat pump in their home. The Redditor said a heating company sent over an HVAC installer to replace the filter in their current HVAC and discuss replacement options.

The homeowner said heat pumps were discussed, but the installer's response was less than satisfactory.

"The first couple of things out of his mouth were overt lies (including "heat pumps don't work under 32 degrees")," the homeowner wrote.





Several commenters recommended heat pump installers for the homeowner to check out. Meanwhile, one Reddit user called out the technician for his incorrect claims about heat pumps.

"Heat pumps have gotten a lot better with tech like vapor injection and will work even down into negative temperatures," the commenter said. "I think they're great and will be way cheaper to operate than electric heat."

An upgraded heating and cooling system benefits the environment and saves you money. Efficient systems, such as heat pumps, move heat around instead of burning fossil fuels, helping homeowners to lower their energy bills, according to NPR.

