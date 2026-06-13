At 57, she turned a strip of yard into a lush oasis, and did almost all of it herself

One gardener shared her backyard's stunning eight-year transformation after dedicating time to rejuvenating the space.

The gardener posted on Reddit that when she was 57, her backyard was "basically nothing but a small strip of lawn," but now, the space has been converted into a shaded retreat layered with flowers and varied foliage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

She said the project stretched across nearly a decade and that she handled almost all of it herself. Commenters loved the before-and-after post; one commenter even correctly predicted that the gardener was from Pittsburgh based on the style of her neighbor's houses.

Her post featured side-by-side photos showing a narrow city yard going from a simple patch of grass to a garden-packed space. She summed up the effort in the caption: "The transformation took 8 years with lots of trial and error."

When commenters asked about her Zone 6B/7A native plant choices, she mentioned azalea and Endless Summer hydrangeas, along with peonies, coneflowers, daisies, phlox, Siberian iris, foxglove, lupine, and butterfly-friendly milkweed and Joe Pye Weed.

Other commenters commended the project despite the gardener being in her sixties. One wrote "as a woman of the same age, I admire your stamina! Trying to do something similar — my poor knees… Also it looks beautiful!"

Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with native plants can reduce mowing, watering, and other upkeep, helping homeowners save time and money while lowering water bills.

Natural lawn alternatives can also support pollinators and make outdoor spaces more resilient.

Options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can all require less maintenance than conventional turf, and even a partial lawn replacement can deliver many of those benefits.

For homeowners looking to start small, check out tips on how to rewild your yard or upgrade to a natural lawn.

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