California gamer saw a $389 power bill, and now wants backyard solar for a 900-watt setup

"You need to measure KWh over an entire day or two to determine energy usage."

A California renter was stunned by a $389 electricity bill and is now wondering whether a backyard solar setup could help ease the pressure of his monthly costs.

After estimating that his two-PC gaming setup can draw around 900 watts during regular play — and even more during demanding games — he turned to Reddit for advice.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/SolarDIY forum, the post focused on how expensive utility power has become for gamers.

He said his latest bill showed 1,021 kilowatt-hours of use at an average price of about $0.38 per kWh, for a total of $389: "I just looked at my bill and I paid $389 for 1021 kwh of electricity averaging about $0.38 a kWh."

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Because he is renting, he said any solution has to avoid changes to the house. The idea he floated was a backyard array feeding a power station, with the system able to fall back to household electricity once the battery is depleted.

He later added that summer pricing can be even steeper, saying rates have reached $0.61 per kWh.

Commenters encouraged him to focus on actual daily energy use before buying any equipment.

One user wrote, "Peak power only matters for inverter sizing. You need to measure kWh over an entire day or two to determine energy usage for sizing solar and batteries."

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Why does it matter?

For households facing steep utility rates, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs. If you're considering a larger home setup, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

The aim is not to stop using grid power altogether, but to reduce the cost of one especially electricity-intensive part of the day.

A targeted solar-and-battery setup may not erase an entire bill, but if it offsets more than 120 kilowatt-hours a month, the savings could add up to hundreds of dollars per year, especially in places with expensive time-of-use rates.

Batteries are no longer just emergency backup devices; they can also help households store cheaper daytime energy and use it later when electricity costs more.

What can I do?

The first step is usually understanding your load. A plug-in energy monitor or smart outlet can help estimate how much electricity a gaming PC, monitors, or other devices actually use, making it easier to decide whether a portable power station, rooftop solar, or a larger battery system makes financial sense.

For people considering a more permanent installation, EnergySage's free services can remove much of the guesswork from pricing. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help shift your solar power into the hours when utility rates are highest, improving the value of every kilowatt-hour you generate. To learn more, explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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