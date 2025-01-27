Gardener shares humbling year-in-review of complete backyard makeover: 'Literal goals'

"Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"

A year-in-review post on r/Gardening had all the gardeners jealous.

The original poster converted part of their yard into a garden. Their main crops were corn, soybean, and russet potatoes, which they grew using an interplanting system and some permaculture techniques.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters couldn't get enough of the drastic backyard makeover. One said that it was "literal goals," while another exclaimed: "Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"

Transformation, indeed. Interplanting (or "intercropping") is a gardening method that utilizes other plants' natural properties to repel pests and suppress weeds, among other things. This, in turn, benefits both the environment and the gardener, reducing the need for harmful weed killers and saving money over time.

"It became like a real life tower defense game for me: looking up what bugs might eat my plants then figuring out what I should plant to distract them or attract their enemies," the OP said. "Very nerdy. Very fun."

A garden isn't the only thing you can convert your lawn into. Native plant lawns are growing in popularity. By replacing your run-of-the-mill grass with plants native to your area, you provide more food for pollinators, which is also great for the environment (and your water bill).

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's unclear whether or not the OP transformed their entire yard into a garden or just a portion of it. Either way, they're using less (or no) pesticides — definitely a win. Plus, permaculture is a great way to keep plants thriving.

You don't need to convert your entire lawn, either. As you have native plants in your yard, you're providing pollinators with a healthier ecosystem.

This goes to show that there are tons of ways you can revamp your yard in an environmentally friendly way. One enthusiastic commenter put it best: "A year well spent!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



