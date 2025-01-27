  • Home Home

Gardener shares humbling year-in-review of complete backyard makeover: 'Literal goals'

"Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"

by Sara Traynor
"Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A year-in-review post on r/Gardening had all the gardeners jealous. 

The original poster converted part of their yard into a garden. Their main crops were corn, soybean, and russet potatoes, which they grew using an interplanting system and some permaculture techniques.

"Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters couldn't get enough of the drastic backyard makeover. One said that it was "literal goals," while another exclaimed: "Nothing excites me more than transforming a spot like you did!"

Transformation, indeed. Interplanting (or "intercropping") is a gardening method that utilizes other plants' natural properties to repel pests and suppress weeds, among other things. This, in turn, benefits both the environment and the gardener, reducing the need for harmful weed killers and saving money over time. 

"It became like a real life tower defense game for me: looking up what bugs might eat my plants then figuring out what I should plant to distract them or attract their enemies," the OP said. "Very nerdy. Very fun."

A garden isn't the only thing you can convert your lawn into. Native plant lawns are growing in popularity. By replacing your run-of-the-mill grass with plants native to your area, you provide more food for pollinators, which is also great for the environment (and your water bill).

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

It's unclear whether or not the OP transformed their entire yard into a garden or just a portion of it. Either way, they're using less (or no) pesticides — definitely a win. Plus, permaculture is a great way to keep plants thriving.

You don't need to convert your entire lawn, either. As you have native plants in your yard, you're providing pollinators with a healthier ecosystem.

This goes to show that there are tons of ways you can revamp your yard in an environmentally friendly way. One enthusiastic commenter put it best: "A year well spent!"

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x