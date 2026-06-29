5 years in, an Illinois gardener has turned 70% of backyard into paths, beds, and prairie

"There were some dead spots on a few I had to dig out, but 90% of it survived."

A backyard makeover is drawing admiration online for showing what a lawn can become over time: paths, raised beds, a fire pit, and hundreds of native plants instead of a sea of grass.

The post also shows how even replacing part of a lawn can add up to a major transformation over time.

What happened?

On Reddit, a gardener posted photos of a five-year recap of a backyard overhaul, writing: "I'm 5 years into converting my backyard to no grass. I'm about 70% of the way there."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



At the newest end of the timeline, 2026 was the year they "sheet mulched and planted 300 sq ft with native plants." Before that, 2025 brought more perennial planting; 2024 added a gravel walkway and fire pit area; 2023 focused on fence work and cleanup; 2022 included vegetable beds and trellises; and 2021 began with raised beds for flowers.

In the comments, they said the next stretch of lawn they hope to remove is near the vegetable beds, where they plan to add stepping-stone paths with low-growing ground cover.

Why does it matter?

Native plants typically require less mowing, less watering, and fewer chemical inputs once established, which can mean lower maintenance costs and smaller water bills. They also support pollinators and other wildlife in ways conventional turf often does not.

The OP's yard also shows there is no one-size-fits-all way to cut back on grass. Native plantings are one option, but homeowners also experiment with clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, depending on climate and how they use the space. Even replacing one section of lawn with beds, paths, or drought-tolerant ground cover can offer some of the same benefits.

What are people saying?

The response was overwhelmingly positive, and many commenters had questions as well.

"Does this survive the winter? Looks awesome," one said.

"Yes! It's hardy to zone 4," the OP responded. "There were some dead spots on a few I had to dig out, but 90% of it survived."

"Amazing transformation!! Love the overall aesthetic, and I can tell that all the garden beds, stepping stones and tiny pathways make your already huge yard appear so much bigger," added another.

"Really beautiful and inspiring. Thank you for sharing!" said one more.

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