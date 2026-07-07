The sound of peeling tomatillos turns one backyard harvest basket into pure summer ASMR

A viral backyard garden video is turning an everyday harvest into peak summer ASMR.

Between the soft rustle of tomatillo husks and the bright colors of just-picked produce, the clip delivers the kind of delight that every garden knows and loves.

What happened?

In a now-viral TikTok video, a home gardener, Brenda Chan, takes viewers through her recent haul while assembling what she calls "a really pretty harvest basket from the garden today."

The video opens with Chan saying, "Harvest time! I'm gonna try and make a really pretty harvest basket from the garden today. Let's do it!"

As she fills the basket, viewers get a look at a wide mix of produce from the garden: blackberries, cucumbers, a banana pepper, shishito peppers, a red cherry pepper, and several tomato varieties, including heirloom, sweet tomatoes, and German Lunchbox, plus what she calls "my first tomatillos."

At one point, she exclaims, "Jackpot!"

After everything is arranged, Chan admires the finished display and says, "Look how beautiful this basket is with all the colors. So pretty."

Why does it matter?

A backyard basket full of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries, and tomatillos may not replace the grocery store for every household, but growing even part of your own food can cut down on store trips, plastic packaging, and some food costs.

Mid-to-late summer is when home gardens start producing more heavily. A harvest basket also reflects a small measure of self-sufficiency: food grown close to home, picked ripe, and ready to eat.

Clips like this can also make unfamiliar produce feel more approachable. Seeing tomatillos still wrapped in their husks or learning how many tomato varieties can come from one backyard plot helps connect viewers to where food comes from.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "Your tomatillos are monsters!! Mine are like half the size."

Another commenter shared, "Wow this was so fun to watch! I just also learned that that's how tomatillo looks like (wrapped in leaves) and the red cherry pepper looks like a tomato also! What a beautiful harvest."

Another joked, "Didn't do a harvest basket cuz of mosquitos :,)"

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