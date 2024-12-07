Gardener shares four crops you only need to plant once to harvest for years: 'So easy ... and they grow so much'

You can save money with being able to harvest high-yield crops annually rather than going to the store each time you need produce.

A gardener took to TikTok to share four plants every backyard gardener should have that can be harvested for years.

TaDa Greenhouse (@tada.greenhouse) showed off what he's planting in his garden: blueberries, various types of grapes, apple trees, and pear trees.

The scoop

TaDa Greenhouse came in with all the gardening tips, including planting at least two types of apple trees so they can properly cross-pollinate. He says fall is the best time to plant these fruits, because the cooler weather helps to establish a root system, and they require less water.

He went on to say grapes you've grown in your own yard have a completely different taste than those from the grocery store. He also stressed how the Asian pear trees are one of the most productive plants he's worked with.

Certain produce can be harvested for years because they are perennials — meaning they can live for years and will produce crops annually. These plants tend to need less maintenance and are drought-tolerant due to longer root systems.

How it's helping

Growing your own fruits and vegetables gives you more autonomy over your food. Homegrown produce tends to be more nutrient-dense than store-bought, and you can avoid harmful pesticides and herbicides, leading to fewer toxins in your body.

You can also save money, especially with being able to harvest high-yield crops annually rather than going to the store each time you need produce.

Having your own produce garden is also great for the environment, because it positively contributes to biodiversity, which is also good for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

What people are saying

The comments were loving all the gardening tips and offered up some of their own backyard harvests.

"Have all those plus peaches, plums, elderberry and black berries," one user said. "Great to be able to walk out and pick the fresh fruit!"

"Plant elderberries around the apples, they flower so often it keeps pollinators near your apples to make sure they cross pollinate," another commenter shared.

"No raspberries? " someone else asked. "What a sin. So easy and produce so much, and they grow so much."

TaDa Greenhouse wasn't wrong about being able to harvest for years. Another user said they have apple trees on the farm that were planted in 1890 that are still producing apples!

