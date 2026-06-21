He bought his wife the greenhouse she had wanted for years, and now she races home to it

"Being in my small garden, the mental health benefits are the best!"

One Christmas present that took years to materialize is making spouses around the country jealous.

A man on Reddit shared how his wife had long wanted a backyard greenhouse. That dream became a reality on one December 25, and his online post about it has been drawing warm reactions online.

The proud husband shared photos of an 8-by-16-foot cedar greenhouse, saying it fulfilled a wish his wife had been talking about for years.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I think it's positively benefited her mental health so much as well as made her super excited to come home from work everyday," he said, noting the project has meant more than just better gardening results.

When asked about the build, the original poster said, "We assembled it together over the weekend. Probably took about 10 or so hours total." He later noted that the landscaping, lighting, and fan were added afterward.

The Veikous greenhouse is set up in southern Ohio's zone 6 climate and includes raised beds, solar-powered lights, and a solar exhaust fan.

The couple said they are beginners and still learning, but they have already grown tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, peppers, lettuce, and potatoes.

Much of the discussion on the post centered on the appeal of home gardening beyond the harvest itself. Commenters described it as a way to step away from screens, spend time outdoors, and care for something tangible, while also arguing that the cost of growing food drops after the initial setup.

"It's only more expensive in the beginning," as one commenter put it. "I'll die on this hill. Once you're established it's so much cheaper."

On the practical side, the OP noted that lettuce "grows super fast" and that the plants they chose "have all been very easy." The greenhouse's solar-powered add-ons also came up as a benefit.

What are people saying?

The response to the gift was overwhelmingly positive.

"Wow," wrote one commenter. "I am so jealous."

"There's just something so calming and satisfying about it!" another added, describing the mental health benefits of growing fresh produce.

A third commented, "Being in my small garden, the mental health benefits are the best!"

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