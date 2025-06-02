Homeowner shares step-by-step details after building awe-inspiring dome structure in their backyard: 'This looks amazing'

A Reddit user just revealed the results of a backyard project years in the making, and the internet is both impressed and inspired.

In a post to "r/TinyHouses," the user shared photos showing the step-by-step construction of a hyper-efficient 308-square-foot dome built in their backyard. From start to finish, the dome was DIY-designed and constructed. The final structure is a climate-resilient tiny home that the original poster said is "code compliant (without needing any tiny-home leniencies)."

When praised for their tenacity in learning local building codes, the OP said, "I studied everything and was well prepped for battle. There were still a few surprises, but I fought the good fight."

The builder, who has been documenting the process on their website, shared some quick specs with the community. They said the dome took around 3,100 hours to build and cost about $100,000, including the interior furnishings. It has double-wall construction, R60 insulation, and a geometric design known as a Pentakis Dodecahedron, meaning every triangle is the same size.

Downsizing to a tiny home can slash utility bills and reduce heating and cooling needs. And with the average home in the U.S. costing over $400,000, alternatives like this can offer more affordable, sustainable living, especially in areas with urban sprawl. Plus, DIY projects show how fulfilling it can be to design your own home according to your needs.

Tiny homes also consume fewer resources and produce less pollution and waste than traditional homes, contributing to a cleaner, cooler future for all of us. Combined with smart design, they're ideal for people looking for minimalist living without compromising on comfort.

Commenters were blown away by the build.

"Congratulations on a remarkable build. This looks amazing," one wrote.

Another added, "100k is a bargain for a build of this quality and uniqueness."

And perhaps the highest praise: "I did a lot of my growing up in a geodesic dome! It's a unique experience for sure. … Man it's a cool space. Yours is chef's kiss."

