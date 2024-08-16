Frustrated homeowner vents about neighbor choking community with constant burning: 'Contact your local fire department'

A backyard bonfire can be a nice way to spend a summer evening. It can also be a great way to annoy your neighbors if done improperly. One homeowner had to deal with careless neighbors burning all summer long.

The Neighbors From Hell Reddit page is a place folks can go to commiserate about their terrible neighbors and sometimes ask for advice. One poster asked for help dealing with a neighbor using their fire pit every night and sometimes burning things like plastic and trash.

"My neighbors directly next door burn every single day. They have an outdoor fire place that they use to burn anything and everything - wood, leaves, brush, trash, paper products, plastic, and more. We've tried speaking to them about it but they've said 'they enjoy it and use it to relax' and it's their house/yard so they can do whatever they want. Any ideas for other things we can try?"

Folks in the comments had lots of suggestions for this poster. One person wrote, "Contact your local fire department. At minimum they will 'educate' them about burning hazardous material, at worst, they could get fines and possible jail time."

Someone else recommended, "I would first look into your local laws, and if they are in fact violating them I would call the fire department and health department (especially for the garbage burning)."

The EPA wrote about backyard burning and its hazards in 2016: "Current research indicates that backyard burning is far more harmful to our health than previously thought. It can increase the risk of heart disease, aggravate respiratory ailments such as asthma and emphysema, and cause rashes, nausea, or headaches. Many state, local and tribal governments prohibit or restrict some or all backyard burning of waste."

Checking your local regulations is always smart before doing a backyard fire or calling the authorities on your rude neighbors.

