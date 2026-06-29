After 25 years in Florida, this family says hurricane generators were worse than evacuating

"It would've saved us not only money (probably), but an entire generation's worth of headaches."

For households that regularly face hurricanes, a backup generator can sound like an easy insurance policy.

Now, one Florida family's experience is showing that even when you have generators, it's not always as simple as letting them protect you during blackouts.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, one Florida resident said his family keeps generators around for hurricane season, despite only losing power every few years.

Writing on May 31, just before hurricane season — and titling the post "At what point do you just give up?" — the original poster said he had spent the morning with his father trying unsuccessfully to start both units.

Even after all that effort, the family was facing yet another visit to a small-engine repair shop. The poster described the machines this way: "They are heavy, ugly, greasy and dirty. They don't start the first time, ever."

Despite owning two generators for about a quarter-century, the family estimated the machines had been needed for just 15 to 20 days altogether.

That frustration drove the poster to write, "Looking back on it now, I'd have rather just evacuated each time we lost power. It would've saved us not only money (probably), but an entire generation's worth of headaches."

In the replies, some people offered maintenance advice, while many increasingly pointed to a different setup, replacing the generators with home batteries or complementing the system with a battery backup.

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Why does it matter?

The experience reflects a reality many storm-prone households know well: Backup power can be useful, but gas generators can also be costly, dirty, and unreliable when they sit unused for long stretches.

Annual servicing, stale fuel, carburetor issues, and last-minute repairs can quickly turn preparedness into an ongoing chore.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Unlike traditional generators, home batteries can provide backup power automatically and quietly, without the oil changes, gasoline fumes, or repeated startup issues that frustrate so many homeowners.

If you're interested in home battery backup options, check out EnergySage's free tools to get competitive installation quotes from vetted installers.

As extreme weather pushes more families to rethink how they prepare their homes, a battery system can keep essentials such as refrigerators, phones, lights, medical devices, and internet service running during an outage while also helping reduce utility bills when paired with solar or time-of-use electricity plans.

Even for people who only lose power occasionally, that mix of convenience and savings may be more appealing than maintaining a bulky generator that rarely gets used.

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