Solar scams are everywhere. Here's how to avoid getting burned

If a salesperson is promising benefits without discussing details… it may be time to consider other installers.

Installing solar panels is one of the most proven methods to reduce your utility bills and curb rising energy costs, but working with a vetted partner is crucial to avoiding the few bad actors giving the industry a bad rap.

Luckily, the solar experts at Palmetto shared a few tips to ensure you get the best system for your home and budget while dodging untrustworthy installers.

What are red flags to watch out for?

As Andrew Giermak, a solar and electrification writer and editor for Palmetto, explained, a trusted salesperson will help you understand all your options while answering your questions.

"There are a few red flags to look for when a solar salesperson is at your front door or in your email box," Giermak wrote.

Some representatives use high-pressure tactics and skip the essential inspections needed to determine whether solar is a good fit for your home. Giermak noted that some companies even push homeowners to commit to a contract, saying that otherwise, they could lose out on a deal or discount.

This practice puts homeowners in a bind and under pressure to sign on the dotted line.

"If you're pressured for a Social Security number, private bank information, or other personal information to 'move forward today,' this is not a reputable business or practice," Giermak said.

Plus, if a salesperson is promising benefits without discussing details or downsides with you, it may be time to consider other installers.

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How can you invest in solar while dodging shady companies?

Giermak explained that solar panels are often a decades-long investment, so it is vital to make sure you're working with the right partner. In that vein, there are online tools to get you connected with trusted companies.

"Better Business Bureau ratings and grades, customer reviews, and consumer news sites such as CNE provide helpful comparisons," Giermak said.

Plus, it's good to understand the incentives available to you and your local utility policies. If you're well informed about the deals and rebates in your area, you're less likely to fall for a salesperson's shady savings guarantees.

And talking to your neighbors who have panels is a good way to learn from others' experiences with solar energy.

If you're curious about whether solar is a worthy investment for your situation, consider chatting with Palmetto experts. They have helpful tools and even a $0 down solar leasing program called LightReach that can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Homeowners looking to boost their savings should consider pairing solar panels with energy-efficient appliances such as heat pump systems. Palmetto makes it easy with free resources and an HVAC leasing program that starts at just $99 per month and includes 12 years of free maintenance.

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