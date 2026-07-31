Chicago homeowner hears AUX mini splits are cheaper, but asks if they'll last like Mitsubishi

"They're cheap as chips and they show it, but they work."

Cheap mini splits continue to attract interest as homeowners look for more affordable ways to heat and cool their homes.

What's happening?

A Reddit thread has turned attention to AUX, as one user weighs the low-cost brand against Mitsubishi, Daikin, and Fujitsu.

After hearing that AUX, a Chinese HVAC brand, has been appearing more in the Northeast, the poster asked whether its bargain pricing means accepting compromises on longevity and performance.

In a discussion on Reddit, the poster asked, "Has anyone bought and what have the reviews been?"

They also added: "ALSO HEARD AUX IS MUCH CHEAPER PRICE-wise vs. the leading brands."

The replies did not point in one direction.

A critic said, "Aux is garbage and is cheaper because of lack of quality, part scarcity and overall reliability and performance."

But one owner reported, "I got two and they are efficient, cheap," and added, "So far no failure after about 18 months."

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Another person split the difference: "They're cheap as chips and they show it, but they work."

Why does it matter?

The broader question is whether a budget heat pump can deliver reliable comfort and lower energy bills in a place with harsh winters and hot summers.

In cities such as Chicago, heating and cooling systems are used for much of the year.

Heat pumps are far more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while also providing both heating and cooling from a single setup. That can translate to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings on energy bills, and tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare heat pump options before making a decision.

For those who are not ready for a whole-home system, Merino offers HVAC systems. It may appeal to homeowners looking for a simpler place to start.

What can I do?

If you are considering a lower-cost mini-split, it may be worth asking contractors about warranty terms, access to replacement parts, cold-weather performance, and how often they actually install or service that brand. A budget unit that is hard to maintain could become more expensive over time if repairs are delayed or specialized support is difficult to find.

It also helps to compare the total installed cost — not just the equipment price — against efficiency, incentives, and expected lifespan. Homeowners interested in slashing electricity bills further can also use EnergySage, which offers a free solar quotes comparison tool.

And for side-by-side heating and cooling upgrade research, homeowners can also check EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace near the end of their search process to compare options with a clearer picture of both upfront and long-term value.

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