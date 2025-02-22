Gardener shares video after turning backyard into thriving oasis: 'Transformed my boring lawn'

These tips still apply even if your yard is in poor shape.

One homeowner just showed the internet what an incredibly diverse and lush garden you can put together using only native plants from your own area.

TikToker Aus.gardens (@aus_gardens) shared a video of their small but thriving backyard, where they'd planted a variety of native vegetation.

The video shows a green oasis with plants of varying sizes, from low ground cover to trees and shrubs around the edges of the yard with beautiful flowers mixed in. Many commenters took an interest in one feathery plant Aus.gardens showcased, though they said they would only share the name of the plant via private message.

"My favorite natives in my small backyard," they said in the video description. "Transformed my boring lawn into a low maintenance native garden."

Minimal maintenance needs is one of the main benefits of native plants. They're adapted to local growing conditions such as soil and rainfall, so they tend not to need much water, fertilizer, or pesticides.

Another benefit that Aus.gardens outlined was that you can grow native plants on a budget. Their low water needs make them one of the cheapest landscaping options alongside xeriscaping.

Also, growing native flowers helps to support pollinators and other local wildlife that depend on them. Not only is that good for the environment, but it will also make your yard a more interesting and lively place as butterflies, bees, birds, and small animals come to visit.

These tips still apply even if your yard is in poor shape. Besides growing a beautiful garden of their own, Aus.gardens was happy to help commenters looking for ways to improve their yards. They offered amendment advice to one commenter who was struggling with their soil quality.

"It's clay top layer sitting over what used to be my lovely loam soil," the commenter said. "The builder decided the dug-up soil needed to be dumped on my established garden beds when we were rebuilding."

"That's a shame!" Aus.gardens wrote. "I've sent you some plant options. I would also mix in some gypsum and low-phosphorus compost to improve the soil."

