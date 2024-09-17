  • Home Home

Gardener asks for advice as efforts to support local birds and insects fall short: 'Literally only wildlife is ants'

An easy way to attract pollinators is to rewild your yard by getting native plants that have adapted to the local environment.

by Mandy Carr
An easy way to attract pollinators is to rewild your yard by getting native plants that have adapted to the local environment.

Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener in the U.K. was hoping to attract a variety of wildlife to their garden, but instead, they've managed to attract some sparrows and ants. So, they asked the online gardening community for advice. 

The Reddit community came through with lots of advice and stories about their experience.

The gardener posted in the r/GardenWild subreddit explaining the type of plants they have and that they live in the U.K., not far from the South Coast. 

The original poster: "So it's a small patio garden with plenty of planters filled with perennials and salad and strawberries. I put out several bird feeders and a bird house." 

In the comments, the OP mentioned that they had bought ladybugs and put them in the garden. Redditors said this was a bad idea because they were likely the invasive Asian species. 

While having wildlife visitors can be a lot of fun, having the right plants in your garden can also be beneficial. Of the crops that yield our food and products, 80% of them require pollination. Some of these pollinators include bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.  

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to GardenDesign.com, plants that attract pollinators have specific traits, including scents, colors, and shapes. Plants that pollinators like are perennials, annuals, and shrubs. 

An easy way to attract pollinators is to rewild your yard by getting native plants that have adapted to the local environment. These plants attract pollinators and require less maintenance, so they will also save you time and money. 

The Redditors had lots of advice in the comments. 

One user noted: "Butterflies and moths all have very specific plants that their caterpillars can eat." 

Another user added to this advice: "It also generally helps to have more diversity in plants since there are so many species, and each can be attracted to different flowers."

One user even had a solution to deter the ants: "Ants are repelled by powdered cinnamon!" 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x