Contractor reveals unexpected summer expense hiding in your attic: 'Help keep the rooms in your house cool'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

Pro roofer Sebastian (@localroofingcontractor) has shared a great tip for improving home energy efficiency. 

The scoop

On TikTok, Sebastian noted that some householders might find the upper floor of their home overheats in the summertime. 

@localroofingcontractor These help keep the rooms in your house cool in the summer #atticfans #homeimprovement #hometips #homecare #homeowner #problems #overheating #energy ♬ Forever - Labrinth

The key is a fan that runs in the attic to help move hot air out of the home when needed. 

"These help keep the rooms in your house cool in the summer," Sebastian wrote in his TikTok caption. 

If the fan is not turned on during the summer, then air isn't moving quickly enough, causing living spaces to overheat. 

Sebastian went on to say that attic fans often have a trigger that keeps them turned off in winter. This is thanks to a sensor that turns on the fan only when the attic reaches a certain temperature. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

Homeowners who aren't running their attic fan may be more prone to running their air conditioner for longer to offset high heat. That means higher energy use in the summer, which can mean higher pollution if the grid relies on dirty fuels. 

While generating power with renewable sources like solar and wind is a big part of a greener future, moderating energy use is also an effective strategy that doesn't get as much visibility. 

Buildings use about 40% of America's power, according to the Department of Energy, and a lot of that is wasted because of ventilation problems. 

Simple upgrades to weatherize your home can save money on monthly utility bills, too. As a cherry on the cake, you can claim tax credits on many of these renovations.

What everyone's saying

TikTok community members were thankful to learn about Sebastian's tip on attic fans. 

"Thank you!" said one viewer. "Both of ours don't work in the new home. We weren't sure who to call. Someone told us to call a roofer…but that didn't seem right."

"Super helpful, we're moving to Florida this summer," said another. 

