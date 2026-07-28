Atlanta nonprofit turns cardboard, fabric scraps, and waste into runway art at debut Trashion Show

"It's a huge problem. Landfills are piled with goods that are no longer used."

New bolts of fabric and freshly made accessories didn't define Atlanta's latest fashion event.

Instead, local creatives sent cardboard, fabric remnants, and other discarded materials down the runway to show how much can still be found in what many people throw away, CBS Atlanta reported.

What's happening?

That idea shaped Scraplanta's first Trashion Show as wearable art took center stage Saturday to promote sustainability and push back against fast-fashion habits.

Designers presented outfits assembled from reclaimed and recycled materials, giving everyday castoffs second lives as runway pieces.

"It's the same as a fashion show, but we're using recycled materials and sustainable goods to make different fashion pieces," Symone Gaskin, Scraplanta's director of programming, told CBS Atlanta on Friday.

The outlet noted the event also marked the concluding showcase for Scraplanta's Green Creatives Academy, a summer workshop that taught people to design and construct garments from secondhand fabrics and repurposed materials.

Why does it matter?

Fast fashion has made cheap, disposable clothing feel normal, but the environmental trade-off continues to grow.

"It's a huge problem," Gaskin told CBS Atlanta. "Landfills are piled with goods that are no longer used."

Reusing fabric scraps, buying secondhand, and repairing old pieces can extend a wardrobe without the constant expense of buying new clothes. People do not need to be professional designers to adopt low-waste habits.

Small changes such as mending, swapping, and shopping for reused materials can reduce clutter at home while keeping more money in people's pockets. The Trashion Show is one of numerous examples that prove these habits can produce highly fashionable pieces.

What's being done?

Scraplanta addresses the issue through hands-on education. Its Green Creatives Academy focused on practical garment-making, asking participants to work with secondhand textiles and recycled materials instead of new fabric.

Among the featured designers was Wesley Hall of Quilts by Big Wes.

"This dress is an upcycled piece made by some of the leftover materials we have from some of the quilt jobs that we did and some scraps that we also got from Scraplanta," Hall told CBS Atlanta.

Another designer in the lineup, StarFlower, founder of Starrland, presented work built from reused materials.

"Everything made on this rack is made from secondhand materials as well as fabric from Scraplanta," StarFlower said, noting her style was "just anything but ordinary," per the outlet.

Fabric scraps, old linens, damaged garments, and thrifted finds can become new clothes, costumes, or home projects instead of ending up in a landfill.

"We don't need to cycle through new fabric every time we need to make a piece," Gaskin said. "You can upcycle."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.