First-time homebuyer distressed after discovering backyard nightmare left behind by previous owner: 'Any advice?'

"All of this has to go."

Buying your first house should be an uncomplicated, joyous endeavor. It's a rite of passage in adulthood, a sign that you're ready to root yourself in one place and start the prime years of your life. But of course, some people just have to ruin the celebration.

This was the case for a recent first-time homebuyer, who posted a picture to the landscaping subreddit of the destruction left by the previous owner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Help! Weeds/roots have overtaken my yard," the OP exclaimed.

They continued, explaining the problem in more detail: "We have a little yard behind our townhome that we are working on now. What you see here was covered with a fabric weed barrier, which itself was covered with astroturf. We removed both but now are left with what appears to be rubber mulch and ... weeds/roots."

"We want to remove everything and replace it with pavers/gravel," they continued. "So far I've just been pulling the roots up by hand and shoveling the mulch out. Any advice for a more effective way we could be doing this?"

One way to simply rip the Band-Aid off and just completely reset your garden is by installing a native plant lawn.

A natural lawn can also save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills as a result. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits, too.

Commenters warned of the work ahead.

"Nah," one response read. "With rubber mulch you're stuck pulling and raking."

Others, however, made sure to remind the OP of the light at the end of the tunnel.

"All of this has to go," another user commented. "Maybe rent a small construction metal dirt bin and start filling it up. You can use hand tools … or even buy/rent a small rototiller to help. Roots need to be cut … Just think how nice it's going to be when you are done!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.