Artist shares photo of clever hack using old pill packaging: 'That's genius'

"This is a great way to use disposable things one last time."

Artists can make art of just about anything, but those creations tend to require materials and tools that can get pricey. But there are clever ways to avoid spending the money, as one creative painter discovered.

The scoop

In the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, an artist posted that they reuse "medication packs" as miniature mixing palettes.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They shared a photo of a used pill packet made of foil and plastic, with some of their paints left on it.

How it's helping

Repurposing an item that would have otherwise gone in the trash is a great way to cut down on waste and save money. This is especially crucial for artists because materials like paint can be expensive, so using a smaller palette to mix colors for tests or even just minimal usage is a great way to maximize the money spent on creative pursuits.

The average oil paint tube can cost anywhere between $5 to $15 for student-level quality, while more professional tubes can cost up to $40. Factor in the cost of a palette, which can be made of anything from plastic to porcelain, and things start to add up big time.

Giving the pill packet a second life makes the most of a material already in circulation. The National Library of Medicine estimated that the U.S. healthcare sector generates 1.7 million tons of plastic pollution every year.

Even the small step of keeping a small pill packet out of the garbage can help make a difference. Others have followed that idea, using old pill bottles to store bent or broken sewing needles or to store coffee beans to premeasure the perfect amount for a morning cup of joe.

What everyone's saying

The original poster's fellow creators and artists in the comments loved the simple idea

"This is a great way to use disposable things one last time," one person wrote.

"That's genius," another praised.

Another reminded everyone of the classic motto: "Reduce. Reuse, Recycle. Well done."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.