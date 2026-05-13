Time-lapse reveals a fungus that turns itself inside out to fire spores 20 feet toward light

"These buggers shoot this stuff out like it's glue, very hard to remove [from your car]."

A Reddit video is giving viewers a close-up look at one of nature's strangest tricks: a fungus that quite literally turns itself inside out and fires its spores through the air.

The post, shared in a subreddit dedicated to sharing "nature's best," has picked up thousands of upvotes as people marvel at the artillery fungus, Sphaerobolus stellatus. The footage was originally captured and shared on Instagram by Robin Malmsten Havervall (@myco_motion) and Alfred DH (@scottish.fungi).

In the time-lapse video, the tiny fungus builds pressure, flips its structure outward, and launches a sticky spore packet with surprising force, all while orienting itself toward light.

As the original poster puts it, the artillery fungus launches "a sticky spore packet up to 6 meters (20 ft) aimed toward light."

Part of what makes the clip so captivating is how mechanical the fungus appears.

In time-lapse form, it seems to tense up and then suddenly burst open, sending its spore mass flying like a miniature cannon. The fact that it is aimed toward light, rather than aimless, makes the whole thing even more remarkable.

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Moments like this can reshape how people think about fungi, which are often overlooked despite the enormous role they play in ecosystems.

Fungi break down dead organic matter and recycle nutrients back into the soil, supporting plant growth and forest health.

"Fungi are endlessly fascinating," one Reddit user commented.

Another warned that these fungi might mistake brightly colored objects for the sun: "These buggers shoot this stuff out like it's glue, very hard to remove [from your car]."

Watching one species use such a dramatic dispersal method is a reminder that even the smallest organisms have evolved highly specialized strategies for survival.

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