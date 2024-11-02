Gardener shares photo of plant with surprising feature spreading across yard: 'It looks very pretty'

"Just planted some today! Hope it gets to where yours is."

One gardener went to r/NativePlantGardening to post a bit of seasonal inspiration.

The post shared several pictures of aromatic aster flourishing in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Contrary to its name, they don't have a particularly distinctive aroma, which the OP clarified in the comments.

Native to eastern and central parts of the United States, the flowering plant only grows two to two-and-a-half feet tall.

"This is the best aster for fall, it can cover a large area pretty fast," the OP wrote.

The aromatic aster is a great, colorful, native plant to add to your garden if you're in the right area. Like most living things, native plants thrive in the regions they derived from. The soil and local wildlife benefit from their presence as well.

It also can make your life a whole lot cheaper and easier since native plants require considerably less maintenance, water, fertilizer, and pest control. Replace water-guzzling, monoculture lawns with clover, buffalo grass, or wildflowers. Don't be afraid to try going natural in a small area first to see the results yourself. You can always branch out from there.

Rewilding your lawn will also create a healthier environment for pollinators. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, close to 75% of the world's crops that produce fruit and seeds for human consumption depend, in part, on pollinators.

We wouldn't survive long without pollinators as plants would no longer be able to reproduce. So providing native plants for pollinators to feast on and do what they do best, protects our food supply and benefits the ecosystem.

The native flowering plant tip was well-received.

"Just wait! Natives focus more energy on root development initially," one comment advised to those worried about the lack of flowering.

"Just planted some today! Hope it gets to where yours is, it's beautiful!" exclaimed one Redditor who provided proof with a photo.

"It looks very pretty and healthy," the OP, who was very active in the comments, replied.

"I will try to get this for my native expansion," another vowed, taking note.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.