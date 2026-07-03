Arizona woman survived nearly 3 years in a 90-degree home before a nonprofit fixed her AC

One-third of those deaths happen indoors in places where the air conditioning is not working.

In Arizona, a broken air conditioner can quickly pose a serious threat. For one woman, receiving a free AC replacement after nearly three years of living with indoor temperatures in the high 90s brought relief, a safer home, and lower energy costs.

What happened?

For almost three years, Arizona resident Susan Terrel managed without working air conditioning, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. She said she got by with fans, water, and portable units while the temperature inside stayed in the high 90s day and night.

"I cried a lot, screamed at God a lot. I didn't think I was going to make it through it. I really didn't," Terrel said.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Arizona's extreme summer heat kills hundreds of people each year, and roughly one-third of those deaths happen indoors in places where the air conditioning is not working.

Help eventually came through AllThrive 365, a nonprofit that provides free air conditioner repairs and replacements. Terrel said that after receiving assistance, her home now stays at 74 degrees even in triple-digit weather.

Why does it matter?

Arizona summers can make an uncooled home hazardous. That risk can be especially serious for older adults, lower-income residents, and people who cannot afford to repair or replace a broken system right away.

Free AC repair or replacement can lift a major burden from a household. In Terrel's case, the new system is also lowering her electric bill.

Portable fans and other temporary cooling solutions can also drive up electricity use without fixing the underlying problem. A functioning central AC system can provide more stable indoor temperatures, reduce stress during heat waves, and help families avoid difficult choices between comfort, health, and monthly expenses.

What's being done?

AllThrive 365 is among the organizations working to fill that gap.

Katie Martin of AllThrive 365 said, "It's so hot in Arizona. We know there are people that cannot afford to repair or replace their air-conditioning systems. And we have to be here to help them. We have to step in and step up, help those in need in our communities."

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Salt River Project helps fund the program and has increased its heat relief support from $500,000 to more than $1 million.

Juana Hernandez of SRP said, "We see it every day. It's really hot in Arizona, and our community has a range of needs, and so that's why it's important for us. SRP to partner with organizations like AllThrive 365."

The program is available to residents in Arizona's Maricopa, Yuma, Yavapai, Pinal, and La Paz counties.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.