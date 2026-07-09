Arizona resident posts 3 mystery bugs, then learns the 'allergy' spots were bedbugs

Marks that look like dry skin, allergies, or mosquito bites do not always seem urgent at first.

An Arizona poster thought they were asking the internet to name a bug they found in their house. Instead, other users connected the bugs to unexplained red "allergy" spots, turning a routine identification request into a warning about a possible bedbug problem.

What happened?

The person uploaded photos to Reddit in a post titled, "I have never seen this kind of bug before," asking what they had found. "I have found 3 of these guys in my house now, and I've never seen them before! I found one in the living room and 2 in my room… Does anyone know what these are and if I should be concerned?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Replies came fast, with commenters identifying the insects as "well-fed bedbugs," and saying that the OP should indeed be concerned.

Users said that seeing bed bugs out in the open could mean they had been in the home for a while.

Several commenters said the infestation may have "started months ago," and suggested that could account for red marks the poster had assumed were an allergy. They also cautioned against relying solely on do-it-yourself fixes, saying bedbugs are notoriously hard to eliminate once they get into mattresses, furniture, and the small cracks in a house.

Why does it matter?

Even though bedbugs are not known for transmitting disease the way some pests do, they can still take a heavy toll. Their bites can itch, sleep can suffer, anxiety can rise, and the cost of getting rid of them can be substantial.

The poster said they were struggling financially, making the price of professional extermination especially daunting if the bugs have been multiplying for months without notice.

Marks that look like dry skin, allergies, or mosquito bites do not always seem urgent at first. If bedbugs are behind them, though, delay can make the infestation tougher and pricier to solve.

What can I do?

Commenters emphasized speed and completeness, arguing that half-measures are risky. Again and again, they described professional heat treatment as the most effective option, noting that bedbugs die when temperatures rise above 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Because the post came from Arizona, some users pointed to the state's extreme summer temperatures as a possible aid for certain items. A commonly suggested budget tactic was to bag up clothing or bedding and leave it in a hot car, but commenters warned that the method only works if lethal heat reaches every layer of the material.

They also told the poster to speak with a pest-control company, ask about payment plans, and avoid carrying untreated belongings from one room to another. According to several commenters, incomplete treatment can leave survivors behind.

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